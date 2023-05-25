Horse Racing: Prince Corporate may score in Mysuru feature

Rakesh-trained Prince Corporate holds an edge over others to win the Star Supreme Trophy 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Representational Image

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained Prince Corporate holds an edge over others to win the Star Supreme Trophy 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, Rated 60 and above, the feature event of the inaugural day’s races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Super Sexy 1, Rumour Lady 2, Royal Title 3

2. Ochre 1, Spiritual Force 2, Wind Power 3

3. Sarvottam 1, Coyote Girl 2, Shivalik Sound 3

4. Amazonia 1, Heroism 2, Cletus 3

5. Prince Corporate 1, Fun And Laughter 2, Gallery Queen 3

6. Kalahari Gold 1, Sparkles 2, Smart Cadillac 3

7. Flamingo Dancer 1, Step Up Girl 2, Kushaq 3

Day’s Best: Prince Corporate.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Also Read O Hansini fancied for Mysuru feature