Control pollution at the new industrial parks: KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao instructed officials to initiate all the required measures for controlling pollution in the new industrial parks and to work in coordination with Pollution Control Board in this regard.

The Minister held a review meeting on industrial parks development in the State with Industries and Commerce department officials here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Minister enquired about the development in relocation of industries in the city beyond Outer Ring Road (ORR) and directed the officials to expedite the exercise of relocating the industries. As part of this initiative, he wanted the Directors to coordinate the relocation of units under their limits. A team of officials should conduct a field visit and prepare comprehensive details of industries operating in the city limits, he said.

Since last seven years there have been steady investments into the State and measures should be taken to ensure local youth get more employment opportunities in the new industries, the Minister said and instructed officials to focus on conducting special training programmes in this regard.

Later, the Minister reviewed the probable investments into the State and their current status with Directors of different wings in the industrial department. TSIIC Chairman Balamallu and Industries department officials participated in the meeting.

