Control rooms created in Adilabad

Collector Rajarshi Shah urged the public not to cross flooding streams. He asked people to be cautious of heavy rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 08:30 PM

Rajarshi Shah

Adilabad: Three control rooms were created to enable the public to report their grievances in view of heavy rains forecast in the district.

In a statement, Collector Rajarshi Shah said that a control room was created in the Collectorate. He advised the people to contact 1800 425 1939 in case of emergencies. He stated that another control room–81061 28195–was established by the irrigation department, while a control room 08732 26050 was arranged by the irrigation department helping flood-affected people.

Shah urged the public not to cross flooding streams. He asked people to be cautious of heavy rains. He instructed officials concerned to be watchful of the downpours. He told authorities of the medical and health department to take steps to prevent seasonal diseases. He said that holidays would be declared for educational institutions if required