Controversy erupts over India’s ‘pitch swap’ for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

The BCCI allegedly swapped the pitch for the World Cup 2023 semifinals between India and New Zealand at Wankhede in Mumbai, without obtaining permission from the ICC.

By Indrajeet Devulapally Updated On - 05:23 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Indias captain Rohit Sharma (R) and head coach Rahul Dravid (C) inspect the pitch before the start of the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

A huge controversy has erupted in the cricketing world after it was reported that the pitch for the World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand was switched from the prescribed new pitch (Pitch 7) to a used surface (Pitch 6).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India allegedly swapped the pitch at Wankhede in Mumbai, without obtaining permission from the International Cricket Council.

The semi-final pitch that is now being played on, has already been used twice and is likely to help the Indian spinners as the men in blue strive to secure a spot in the final of the World Cup. If team India reach the final, it will be their first World Cup Final after the one that they won in 2011 against Sri Lanka.

As per the ICC’s Playing conditions for the World Cup, the responsibility of selection and preparation of the pitch lies with relevant ‘ground authority’ who in the case of this semi final is the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

According to a report by Daily Mail, the monitoring of the pitches for ICC is done by an independent pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, who had initially stamped an unused surface to be used for the semi-final but the decision was later changed to use a surface that was already used twice in the league stage.

As per the report, Atkinson has even wrote an e-mail to the ICC saying “As a result of these actions, one must speculate if this will be the first ever World Cup final to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board. Or will it be selected or prepared without favouritism for either of the sided competing in the match in the usual manner, and unquestionably because it is the usual pitch for the occasion?”

Reports across different sections of media have also raised concerns over the choice of pitch in Ahmedabad where India or New Zealand could face Australia or South Africa.

Atkinson has reportedly raised concerns on the pitch for the finals and sought clarity on the preparations for the same. Reports also claim that he discovered that while the tournament’s opening game adhered to the agreed upon pitch no 6, the next three league matches that were played at the venue deviated from the schedule.

Meanwhile, one must also remember that ICC rules do not specify knockout matches being played only on fresh pitches. According to the ICC’s Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, it is expected that the venues that are allocated the responsibility of hosting the match, will present the best possible pitch and the outfield.”

While both the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup were played on fresh pitches, the 2022 T20 World Cup semis were played on used pitches.