Virat Kohli breaks two of Sachin Tendulkar’s batting records in CWC 2023 semis

King Kohli scored 117 runs of 113 balls before falling to Tim Southee in the 44th over of the game.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Indias Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most number of One Day International centuries as he hit his 50th ton in the World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. King Kohli scored 117 runs of 113 balls before falling to Tim Southee in the 44th over of the game.

Star India batter Virat Kohli also became the highest scorer in a single edition of a World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (673 runs in 2003) during semifinals.

With his century, Kohli bettered Tendulkar’s record which he had created in the 2003 edition of the World Cup, hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

Kohli also became the highest run-getter of this tournament, eclipsing South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (591), followed by New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (565).