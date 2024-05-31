Controversy over Congress party leaders attending official meetings at Telangana Secretariat

On Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chaired a meeting at Secretariat to discuss the release of State song, besides proposed changes in the State emblem and Telangana Talli statue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 07:33 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Congress party leaders participating in official meetings at Secretariat is evoking sharp criticism from different sections with many questioning the government’s intent in permitting the leaders to attend official meetings.

On Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chaired a meeting at Secretariat to discuss the release of State song, besides proposed changes in the State emblem and Telangana Talli statue.

Apart from cabinet Ministers, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Telangana Jana Samithi founder Kodandaram, poet Ande Sri, Oscar winning music director MM Keeravani, CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, CPI (M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and senior officials participated in the meeting.

However, AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi’s participation in the meeting raised many eyebrows, including those of employees and senior officials in the Secretariat. Furthermore, she was seated next to Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy and cabinet Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy sat next to her.

“In what capacity Deepadas Munshi chaired official meeting of government of Telangana,” asked Kondal Reddy, an X user.

She was not the only Congress leader, who attended the meeting. AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar and a few other Congress leaders also participated in the meeting. This protocol violation was not an isolated case.

On December 23 last year, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao had held a meeting with TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and other Congress leaders from Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency at the Secreteriat.

The Minister was earlier appointed as the Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency by the State Congress. Similarly, on February 14 this year, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had welcomed BRS party workers from Suryapet into the Congress by presenting them party scarf at the Secretariat.