Convicts in Bilkis Bano case are ‘Brahmins with good sanskaar’: Gujarat BJP MLA

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 02:19 PM, Fri - 19 August 22
Hyderabad: CK Raulji, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gujarat, who was part of the state government’s panel that recommended releasing 11 men convicted of the 2002 gang rape of Bilkis Yakoob Rasool, has defended the controversial decision on the grounds that the rapists were “Brahmins and have good sanskar (values).”

In an interview with Mojo story, Raulji was heard saying “I don’t know whether they committed any crime or not. But there has to be an intention of committing crime.” The MLA added, “they are Brahmins and Brahmins are known to have good sanskaar. It might have been someone’s ill intention to corner and punish them.”

The video, which is now widely circulated on social media, has sparked outrage from people all over the world, with many condemning the MLA’s words and criticising India’s deep-rooted caste system.

Reacting to the interview, a user commented, “Wow, caste in action in modern times. In premodern Sanskrit texts, different punishments are prescribed for people depending on caste, with Brahmins getting off easiest. Why? Because they’re Brahmins. (sic)”

Here are a few other reactions from the twitterati:

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang raped during the Gujarat riots in 2002. Seven members of her family were murdered, including her three-year-old daughter, whose head was bashed with rocks. Seven other relatives, whom she claims were also killed, were declared ‘missing.’

