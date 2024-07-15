20 activists, including BJP district president, booked in Adilabad

They were booked for allegedly deterring police from discharging duties, causing injuries to policemen, damaging public property

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 01:29 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Twenty activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including the party’s district president were booked for allegedly deterring police from discharging duties, causing injuries to policemen, damaging public property and other charges, here on Monday.

Adilabad police said that cases were registered against 20 activists, including the BJP district president Brahmanandam for deterring police from discharging duties, causing injuries to policemen, damaging public property and other charges during a protest staged against joining of the party’s councilor in the Congress in Adilabad town on Sunday evening. Investigations were taken up.

Tension prevailed for a while on Sunday when activists of BJP staged a protest in front of Congress leader K Srinivas Reddy’s house, alleging he was encouraging the deflection of a councilor Rajeshwar Pinnawar into the party.

Police resorted to lathi-charging against the agitators when they raised slogans against the police. Around 20 activists were detained to bring the situation under control.