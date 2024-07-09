Cop harasses woman complainant; faces action in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 05:00 PM

Nalgonda: A sub-inspector, who tried to sexually harass a married woman who approached him to lodge a complaint, has been shunted out from his post.

The cop, Praveen Kumar, who was the Shaligouraram SI, was placed under Vacancy Reserve (VR), after the woman, following his harassment, approached the Director-General of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda.

Responding to the complaint, they ordered a departmental inquiry and once the report was submitted, disciplinary action was initiated against Praveen Kumar. SI Saidulu was posted at Shalgouraram in place of the accused cop.