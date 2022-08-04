Cop slaps motorist who argued over challans pending for 10 years

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:07 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: A motorist was slapped by a Traffic Inspector, allegedly after an argument broke out between them over the former not clearing his pending traffic challan in Kukatpally on Thursday.

The motorist, Om Prakash Reddy, alleged that he was slapped and abused even as he requested the traffic cop to give sometime to clear the dues and hand over his two-wheeler. The incident which reportedly took place on Thursday came to light after a video clip of the incident was shared on social media.

Prakash Reddy was travelling on a bike towards Kukatpally, when he was stopped by the traffic police during a special drive against pending traffic challans at Kaithalapur near KPHB. When checked, he reportedly had pending traffic challans for over 10 years against his bike. The officials detained the vehicle asking him to clear the challans as it was illegal and could attract imprisonment too.

An argument broke out between him and a traffic constable, who was part of the special enforcement drive. Following this, the motorist was taken to the inspector N.Bose Kiran of Kukatpally Traffic Police Station, who too maintained that the challans be cleared at the earliest.

The motorist however claimed he had no money at present and he was going out on important work and requested to clear them within a few days. Eventually, an argument broke between the inspector and motorist, and the former allegedly slapped the motorist.

“The motorist was rude towards our policeman when he was stopped and later he abused us and deterred us from performing our legitimate duties. If we did not control him, there was a high chance he would manhandle us too,” the Inspector said.

Enforcement was done to control road accidents and one should understand that it is done in the interest of the public, said an official.