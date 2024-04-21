Unidentified woman sexually assaulted, murdered in Kukatpally: Police investigation underway

According to the police, the woman who is yet to be identified is aged around 44 years and her body was found in a cellar of a complex on Kukatpally road by some people who alerted the cops.

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons sexually assaulted and murdered a woman at Kukatpally on Saturday night.

The police who checked footages from closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity of the spot found that two persons dragged the woman into the cellar at around 4.20 am.

“We suspect the two persons had dragged the woman and sexually assaulted before killing her. Efforts are on to identify the suspects involved in the case and arrested them,” said ACP Kukatpally, K Srinivasa Rao.

The police summoned a sniffer dog to help track the offenders. However, the dog walked a few meters and lost scent.

The clues team also visited the spot and collected some material. The body is shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem. A case is registered.