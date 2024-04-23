Medak: Missing teacher found murdered in pond

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 09:21 PM

Medak: Chegunta police on Tuesday said they cracked the mystery behind the missing school teacher Mothukuri Nagaraju (53) with his body being found in a pond at Pragathi Nagar near Kukatpally.

Police, who arrested three persons in connection with the murder, said Nagaraju, a Hindi teacher at ZPHS Masaipet, went missing from his rented house on March 28. Since his father was not reachable, Nagaraju’s son Vamshi had approached Chegunta Police on April 1.

During investigation, police took one Vanga Satyanarayana alias Sathish, a neighbour of Nagaraju, into custody. Sathish confessed that he along with his brother-in-law Varkala Mallesham and his friend Jilla Suneel Goud had killed Nagarajau on March 28 suspecting that he had an extramarital affair with his wife Vanga Swathi (35).

They dumped the body in the pond the following day.

When the police summoned Sathish to the police station, Swathi had hanged herself on April 21. Based on the information provided by the three accused, the police retrieved the body from the Pragathi Nagar pond.