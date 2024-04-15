Intense heat returns to Hyderabad, maximum temperature crosses 40°C mark

Weather experts predict a slight relief on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, moderating the temperature between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 08:27 PM

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated respite from scorching temperatures in Hyderabad was short-lived, as the mercury soared past the 40-degree Celsius mark once again on Monday, signaling the return of intense heat conditions.

However, the city is bracing for a resurgence of intense heat from Wednesday onwards. On Monday, by 3:00 pm, several localities in the city experienced sweltering heat, with Balaji Nagar (41.5 degrees Celsius) and Allapur Vivekananda Nagar (41 degreesCelsius) in Kukatpally, along with Shaikpet area (41.4 degrees Celsius), emerging as the hottest spots.

The University of Hyderabad recorded 41.3 degrees Celsius. Other districts across the State also grappled with soaring temperatures.

Garimellapadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district topped the charts at 44.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Aswapuram in the same district at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society predicts that average maximum temperatures could surge to 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday in districts including Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Suryapet, and Khammam.

In addition to high daytime temperatures, minimum temperatures are also expected to rise across the State, with Hyderabad’s nighttime temperatures hovering between 27 degrees and 29 degrees over the next four days.