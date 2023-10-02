Cop thrashed inside police station in MP; Woman, 8 men held

Eight men and a woman have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district

By PTI Published Date - 09:05 AM, Mon - 2 October 23

Representational Image

Shivpuri: Eight men and a woman have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, an official said.

The injured cop, K P Sharma, has been hospitalised, the official said.

The incident took place on Sunday at Karaira police station where the accused had come to record their statements in connection with a suicide abetment case, inspector Suresh Sharma told reporters.

According to the injured cop, a youth hanged himself in Toriya Khurd village of the district four days ago and the police registered a case against five people for abetment.

People from the youth’s side were called to the police station on Sunday to record their statements, he said.

However, a young man who had come to record his statement started making a video of the goings-on on his mobile. “When he was told to refrain from recording the video, about nine people thrashed me inside the police station,” said the injured cop.

A woman was among those who allegedly attacked the policeman, the official said.