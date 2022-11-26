Cops distribute 500 blankets to tribals in Adilabad

Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

As part of community outreach programme, police distributed 500 blankets to dwellers of remote Chittaguda village

Adilabad: As part of community outreach programme, police distributed 500 blankets to dwellers of remote Chittaguda village in Gadiguda mandal on Saturday. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Uday Kumar assured to extend all support to the tribals. He opined that the tribals should excel in education, agriculture and commercial fields. They advised the dwellers to adopt modern ways in farming and make agriculture a profitable occupation. He told tribal students to perform well in academics and crack a post with a government department.

The superintendent promised that the department would start a centre to provide coaching to aspirants of police constable jobs in Utnoor soon. He asked them to utilize the opportunity.

Earlier, he was accorded a grand welcome by the tribals on his arrival to the village for the first time. The tribal peoples played drum beats and presented traditional dance forms to welcome Uday Kumar.

Utnoor ASP Harshavardhan, Narnoor Inspector Prem Kumar, Sub-Inspector Imran and B Sunil and locals were present.