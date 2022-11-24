Adilabad continues to feel winter more than rest of Telangana; Sirpur coldest at 13.8 degrees

On Thursday morning, several other areas in erstwhile Adilabad recorded temperatures below 15 degree Celsius.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:22 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The erstwhile Adilabad is getting the most of the November winter chill this year, with Sirpur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad recording the lowest minimum temperature of 13.8 degree Celsius at 8.30 am on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours too, Sirpur recorded the lowest temperature across the State of 14.1 degree Celsius. On Thursday morning, several other areas in erstwhile Adilabad recorded temperatures below 15 degree Celsius. Neradigonda recorded 14 degree C, while Jainad recorded 14.2 and Mavala recorded 14.3 degree C. Pembi in Nirmal recorded 15.4 degree Celsius, while Kotgiri in Nizamabad recorded 15.4 degree C, Nyalkal in Sangareddy recorded 16.1 degree C.

According to the weather forecast for the next three days from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, northern districts in the State would continue to experience colder nights and mornings, with the minimum temperatures expected to be in the range of 12 to 15 degree Celsius. Central and Southern districts of Telangana were likely to see minimum temperatures in the range of 18 to 21 degree Celsius, while the daytime temperatures across the State could range from 30 degree C to 33 degree Celsius.