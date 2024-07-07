Cops dress up as farmers to nab gamblers in Sircilla

A team led by CI Mogilaiah dressed themselves as farm labourers, complete with lungis and towels wrapped around their head to resemble the typical farmer's headgear and reached the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 06:04 PM

A team led by CI Mogilaiah dressed themselves as farm labourers, complete with lungis and towels wrapped around their head to resemble the typical farmer's headgear and reached the spot.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Cops going incognito to nab criminals is nothing new in movies. And on Sunday, public in Mustabad of Sircilla got to see this in real life.

With gamblers regularly managing to get away after seeing policemen in uniform, the Sircilla rural police decided to trick the gamblers, who had made it a habit to sit in huddles in agricultural fields in Badankal of Mustabad and play card gambling games. Following a tip-off on Sunday too that the gamblers were on it, a team led by CI Mogilaiah dressed themselves as farm labourers, complete with lungis and towels wrapped around their head to resemble the typical farmer’s headgear and reached the spot.

The gamblers, who had become quite bold over the days, were playing cards by arranging a table under a tree. Even as the team of ‘farmers’ slowly approached them, they went on with the game. They realised that they were tricked only after the cops surrounded them.

Seven of the gamblers were arrested and shifted to the police station, police said.