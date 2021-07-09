Cops take up massive plantation drive in Khammam

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar took part in the programme and planted saplings in the premises of the police commissionerate

Khammam: In a massive plantation programme taken up by police, as many as 2,000 saplings were planted in the premises of the police commissionerate office here on Friday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who took part in the programme, planted saplings and said in order to provide a better environment for future generations, saplings should be planted wherever possible. He also planted saplings in various other places in the city during the day.

Besides planting saplings, care must be taken to ensure at least 90 per cent of the saplings survive and grow into big trees. Greenery and cleanliness would lead to better health and it was the main objective of the Haritha Haram programme, he said.

Under the rule of previous governments, trees were cut down to widen the roads but steps were not taken to plant saplings. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who sensed the danger that could be posed due to lack of greenery introduced Haritha Haram, Ajay Kumar said.

Not only the government, officials and public representatives but people should also participate in the ambitious programme being carried out by the Telangana government. A ‘Green Khammam’ has to be achieved by large-scale plantation, he suggested.

The Minister said Pattana Pragathi has helped to address several problems in the cities and towns across the State. In the past, the electricity distribution lines that passed over the houses and across the roads led to the death of many people.

Now thousands of electric poles were replaced and new transformers were installed to streamline the electricity distribution system in the villages, towns and cities as part of Palle, Pattana Pragathi programmes, Ajay Kumar explained.

Mayor P Neeraja, MLC B Lakshminarayana, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, District Collector, RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police, Vishnu S Warrier and others took part in the plantation programme.

