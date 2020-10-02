Cops warn against selfie stunts at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

Cyberabad Traffic Police tweeted two videos, captured by the CCTV cameras installed on the bridge, to show the risk some people were taking in the new;y opened cable bridge

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: With people putting their own lives at risk for a photograph on the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have warned the public against such stunts.

The police in fact tweeted two videos, captured by the CCTV cameras installed on the bridge, to show the risk some people were taking. In one video, a woman can be seen standing in the middle of the bridge, not bothering about the traffic coming from behind her, just to click a picture. The other video show some youngsters crossing the bridge dangerously, even as vehicles were zipping past them, and then scaling the wall to get a closer view of the lake.

The cops have warned visitors not to carry out such stunts as it could cost them their valuable lives. According to the police, over the last one week since the inauguration of the bridge, many visitors have been seen dangerously crossing the footpath and jumping the railing just for clicking selfies.

“Clicking of pictures and selfies are allowed on the footpath, but not on the carriageway as that could result in accidents. We are observing many visitors, specifically youngsters behaving in such irresponsible manner. These are not stand-alone incidents. The surveillance cameras have captured many dangerous movements of visitors on the bridge,” an official said, adding that police personnel posted on the bridge were continuously cautioning such people.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have also installed a centralised public address system for commuters and visitors to give them precautions.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .