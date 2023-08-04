Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

Guar seed prices on Friday increased Rs 50 to Rs 5,719 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in the spot market.

By PTI Published Date - 05:04 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for August delivery rose Rs 50 or 0.88 per cent to Rs 5,719 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 23,355 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators, tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices.