Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by Rs 7.4, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 1,062.9 per 10 kg in 34,320 lots.

New Delhi: Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 7.4 to Rs 1,062.9 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

Likewise, refined soya oil contracts for January traded lower by Rs 8.8, or 0.82 per cent, at Rs 1,059 per 10 kg in 21,410 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.