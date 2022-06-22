Cotton to be cultivated in 70 lakh acres in Telangana

Published Date - 10:39 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Cotton will be the major crop with sowing area of nearly 70 lakh acres out of total 1.42 crore acres to be cultivated during the ensuing Vaanakalam season. While paddy farming will be taken up in about 45 lakh acres, the cultivation of red gram has been proposed to be taken up in around 15 lakh acres.

Agriculture Minister S Nirajan Reddy who reviewed availability of seeds and fertilisers here on Wednesday, directed the officials to make adequate seeds and fertiliser stocks available for farmers. He stated that the government was ready to supply green manure for about 16 lakh acres to improve soil fertility. Farmers were requested not to use excess chemical fertilisers and urea which could destroy soil fertility, increase expenditure and eventually reduce the yield.