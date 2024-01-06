Councillor held for murder attempt on Dalit in Adilabad

Six persons including his wife Arundati, Chowhan Ravi, G Ashok, Shaik Dilshad from KRK colony in Adilabad town and V Raju of Jainad mandal were booked for allegedly trying to kill Vamshi of Mavala mandal centre.

Adilabad: Uske Raghupathi, a municipal councillor and prime accused in attempting to murder a Dalit youngster, was arrested here on Saturday.

DSP V Umender said Raghupathi was nabbed in the town and produced before court. He was absconding following the incident on December 18.

Six persons including his wife Arundati, Chowhan Ravi, G Ashok, Shaik Dilshad from KRK colony in Adilabad town and V Raju of Jainad mandal were booked for allegedly trying to kill Vamshi of Mavala mandal centre. Ravi, Ashok, Dilshad and Raju were already arrested, while Arundati got anticipatory bail.

Raghupathi allegedly hired Ravi, Ashok, Dilshad and Raju for Rs.15 lakh to eliminate Vamshi for being in a relationship with his daughter. Vamshi, however, managed to survive when the four hit him with a jeep.