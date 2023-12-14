Telangana: National energy conservation prize for TSREDCO

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has won the second prize of the National Energy Conservation Award in the State Designated Agency (SDA) category in Group II

Hyderabad: With its consistent performance in promoting and implementing energy efficiency and conservation measures, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has won the second prize of the National Energy Conservation Award in the State Designated Agency (SDA) category in Group II. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award-2023 to TSREDCO at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. On behalf of the Telangana government, Neelam Janaiah, Vice Chairman and Managing Director and T. Srinivasulu DGM (T), TSREDCO received the award.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has divided the States into four groups based on their energy consumption levels. Telangana State has been classified as a Group-II State, with its total fuel energy consumption (TFEC) being in the range of 5 to 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE). The State was chosen as the best performer in Group II and achieved 78 points in state energy efficiency index, 2023. The state improved its score by around 15.4 per cent compared to its score of 66 last year.

Speaking on the occasion Neelam Janaiah said the continuous support and guidance from the government towards energy efficiency and co-operation from all the State Government departments, Consumers and stake-holders were the key drivers in achieving the National Energy Conservation Award.