Countdown for launch of ISRO GSLV-F12 satellite begins

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for the launch of the Geosynchronous Launch Satellite Vehicle (GSLV-F12) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Tirupati on Monday, May 29. The launch is scheduled for 10:42 a.m. IST, but the exact time will be confirmed after the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) meeting and lab meeting on Saturday.

The MRR meeting was held on Friday in SHAR‘s Brahmaprakash Hall. The Launch Authorization Board (LAB) will delegate the launch work to ISRO after the final phase of testing for each stage of the rocket is completed.

Launch Authorization Board Armugam Rajarajan presided over a further lab meeting. The GSLV AP12 rocket underwent launch trials. The 2,232 kg NAVIK-01 satellite is ready to launch into space from the second launch pad at SHAR after a 26-hour countdown on Monday at 10.42 am.