In a first, Nexus Hyderabad Mall hosts ISRO by A47 Zone

The Nexus Hyderabad Mall also has an array of engaging activities which are certain to draw attention from people across age groups

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: For this summer vacation, Nexus Hyderabad Mall will exclusively host the Indian Space Research Organisations ISRO by A47 Zone for the first time ever in Telangana.

On November 14, 2008, the Indian space research agency created history when Chandrayaan orbiter landed on the moon making it a proud moment for the country. Nexus Hyderabad Mall gives you the unparalleled opportunity to witness the thrilling launch of Chandrayaan in virtual reality. With cutting edge technology, you’ll be able to experience the anticipation and excitement of this groundbreaking event as if you were there.

The Mall also has an array of engaging activities which are certain to draw attention from people across age groups. In one of the activities, you can step onto the scale and check your weight on the moon, where gravity is only one-sixth that of earth. Additionally, Nexus Hyderabad has also kept various photo opportunities that will capture your imagination and create lasting memories.

Customers who shop for Rs 5000 and above, will get a chance to experience the ISRO by A47 set up, a press release said.

Also Read Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1 to be launched in July