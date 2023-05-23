| Isro To Launch Nvs 01 Navigation Satellite From Tirupati On May 19

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:49 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The NVS-01 navigation satellite will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on May 29 at 10.42 a.m. from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, in the Tirupati district, using a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

This Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit raising maneuvers will be used for taking the satellite to the intended orbit.

The NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services are designed to be used with the first of the second-generation satellite, called NVS-01. The NVS series of satellites will assist and augment the NavIC.

This series also incorporates L1 band signals to widen the services For the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01.