Couple attempts suicide, man dies, wife critical in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Khammam: A man and his wife allegedly attempted to die by suicide consuming pesticide at their residence at Maddulapalli village of Kamepalli mandal in the district on Saturday.

The man, Lakmaiah (52), died while being shifted to the district hospital in Khammam while the condition of his wife Padma was said to be critical. Health issues were said to be the reason behind their extreme step.