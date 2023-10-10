Couple ends life in Manthani, leave two children orphaned

According to villagers, Katuku Ashok (32) and his wife Sangeetha (27) were suspected to have died by suicide by consuming pesticides in their home.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:35 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Peddapalli: A couple died, allegedly by suicide, in Nellipalli a hamlet village of Eklaspur of Manthani mandal on Tuesday.

Though the exact reason was not yet known, financial problems are said to have provoked the couple to resort to the extreme step.

Ashok and Sangeetha are survived by two children.