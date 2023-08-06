| Peddapalli Walker Killed By Speeding Car In In Manthani

Peddapalli: Walker killed by speeding car in in Manthani

Sampath Reddy was hit by a speeding car while he was walking on the Manthani-Kataram main road near Eklaspur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

Peddapalli: A person, who was walking on the road, died after he was hit by a speeding car near Eklaspur of Manthani mandal on Sunday morning.

Sampath Reddy was hit by a speeding car while he was walking on the Manthani-Kataram main road near Eklaspur. While attempting to overtake a lorry, the car driver hit Sampath Reddy, killing him on the spot.

He was a security guard in a private bank in Manthani.