15 persons stranded in Manair River near Manthani, rescue operations on

Madhu, who was washed away in the flood water, managed to swim to safety and reached ashore at the Odaram village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Madhu, who was washed away in the flood water, managed to swim to safety and reached ashore at the Odaram village.

Peddapalli: 15 drivers and other workers working in sand quarries were stranded in the Manair river near Gopalpur of Manthani mandal on Thursday.

One person, Madhu, who was washed away in the flood water, managed to swim to safety and reached ashore at the Odaram village.

The others took shelter on an excavator and informed the matter to the district administration over phone, following which district collector Muzammil Khan along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Putta Madhukar rushed to the bank of Manair river and started the rescue operation by deploying two speed boats.

One excavator was washed away in the flood.