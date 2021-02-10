Couple found dead in home in Mailardevpally

The victims, identified as Ramesh Joshi (52), a businessman and Raj Kanya Joshi (50), are suspected to have consumed food mixed with poison.

Hyderabad: A couple died, allegedly by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in their house in Brundavan Colony in Mailardevpally in the early hours of Wednesday.

The reason for the suspected suicide is yet to be known. On receiving information, the Mailardevpally police have visited the spot and taken up investigation.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

