Hyderabad: Man strangulates wife, 11-month-old daughter to death, kills himself

Ganesh, a native of Maharashtra, migrated to Hyderabad four months ago with his wife and three children

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 July 2024, 10:54 AM

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his wife and daughter before ending his life in Alwal on Sunday.

Ganesh, a native of Maharashtra, migrated to Hyderabad around four months ago with his wife Swapna and three children. The family was staying in New Bowenpally.

Early on Sunday, he allegedly strangulated Swapna and his 11-month-old daughter Nakshatra with a towel. The two other children were asleep when the incident took place.

Ganesh called the police and informed them about the murder. He is suspected to have left the house after informing the police about it. He went to the railway tracks in Alwal and jumped before a moving train.

The police first went to Ganesh’s house and found the bodies of Swapna and her daughter. They later tracked down Ganesh to the railway tracks.

An investigation is under way.