Three held for abetting suicide of trader in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 07:27 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Three persons were arrested for allegedly abetting a trader to commit suicide in Luxettipet town on Saturday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector P Sathish said that Mohammad Kaleem, Pettem Thirupathi and Eggadi Jagganna belonging to the town were apprehended for their role in the suicide of a trader Sheshodyala Prathap Singh reported on July 17. A case was registered against and investigations were taken up.

In a suicide note purportedly written by the trader, Singh (55) alleged that he was left with no option but to die by suicide due to harassment of the three for repayment of a loan he had availed from them. He accused them of forcing him to get involved in gambling and incurring losses. He died on Wednesday by hanging in his residence.