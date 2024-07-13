Swift action by Nirmal police saves life of woman

Nirmal Inspector Praveen Kumar said that staffers of a Blue Colt team rushed to the tank and rescued her upon receiving information that a 27-year-old woman from Bidar was about to end her life.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 01:46 PM

Nirmal Inspector Praveen Kumar said that staffers of a Blue Colt team rushed to the tank and rescued her upon receiving information that a 27-year-old woman from Bidar was about to end her life.

Nirmla: Swift action by police saved life of a woman from Karnataka who attempted to die by suicide by jumping in an irrigation tank in Nirmal on Saturday.

Nirmal Inspector Praveen Kumar said that staffers of a Blue Colt team rushed to the tank and rescued her upon receiving information that a 27-year-old woman from Bidar was about to end her life. The staffers then handed over to her family members after counselling them.

A mother of three children, the woman’s husband died a year ago. She was residing along with one Venkatesh from Khanapur at Mahalaxmiwada in Nirmal after coming into contact with him on Instagram. She said that she wanted to kill herself following some family disputes.

Meanwhile, Nirmal DSP Ganga Reddy commended Inspector Praveen Kumar and staffers of the Blue Colt team for saving the life of the woman by immediately responding to the information.