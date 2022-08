TSPSC notifies 181 vacancies in Women Development and Child Welfare dept

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:41 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Representational Image TSPSC has invited online applications from qualified women candidates through a proforma to be made available on the Commission’s website

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday issued a notification for recruitment to 181 vacancies of Extension Officer (supervisor) grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare department.

The Commission has invited online applications from qualified women candidates through a proforma to be made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in. Applications can be submitted from September 8 to 29.

