Couple from USA adopts four year girl from Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Sanagreddy: A young couple from Virginia in the United States of America have adopted a 4-year-old girl, an inmate of a Sishugruha in Sanagreddy. The girl was handed over to the couple Brian Lee Dotson (35) and his wife Emily Elizabeth Redden (29), a nurse by profession.

The couple have approached the Women and Child Welfare Department of Telangana through America World Adoption, a USA-based agency.

According to officials, the girl was suffering from Myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles that worsens after periods of activity and improves after periods of rest. Since the girl was the third child of a couple from the Sanagreddy district, they had handed over the girl at Sishugruha four years ago.

The girl had also a hole in her heart, but the Women and Child Welfare department officials got a surgery performed on her. The girl was handed over to a couple from the hands of Collector A Sharath.