Sanagreddy: Water released from Singur project

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:51 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

The Singur multipurpose project received 5,575 cusecs of water till 6 pm and 2,433 cusecs were released downstream on Friday.

Sanagreddy: The Irrigation authorities have started releasing water from Hydel Power Project of the Singur Multipurpose project from Friday evening onwards. The project was having 27.178 TMCft of water against its total capacity of 29.91 TMCft. The Singur Project was built across river Manjeera, a tributary of river Godavari, at Singur village in Pulkal Mandal of Sanagreddy district. Meanwhile, the irrigation project was receiving 5,575 cusecs of water at 6 PM on Friday. They were releasing 2,433 cusecs of water downstream through the power plant. The Hyder Power Project has an installed capacity of 15 MW as the TS GENCO installed two 7.5MW units. The officials were operating one of the two units now.

The engineers said that they have started releasing the water downstream because they were expecting a good amount of inflows from upstream for the next few days. Before releasing the water, the irrigation authorities have sent an alert message to all the villages located downstream.

Meanwhile, Nizam Sagar, another major project located on Manjeera downstream Singur in Kamareddy district, had also received a good amount of water before the water was released from Singur. Nizam Sagar was having 13.464 TMCft of water against its total capacity of 17.802TMCft. The entire water received to Nizam Sagar was due to heavy rains witnessed in the Manjeera’s catchment area in Medak and Sanagreddy districts. Nizam Sagar was getting 1,520 cusecs of water from upstream now. Since the water is being released from Singur, the Nizam Sagar is also expected to fill to the brim in a week’s time from today.