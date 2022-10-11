Couple murdered by neighbour in Mancherial

Mancherial: A couple was murdered allegedly by their neighbour at Chintalapalli village in Jannaram mandal on Tuesday night.

Jannaram police said that the couple, Jinka Lachanna (58) and Rajeshwari (56) from Chintalapalli, while their neighbour, Guda Satheesh, was the prime suspect.

Lachanna and Rajeshwari died on the spot as they recieved fatal injuries after allegedly being attacked by Guda Satheesh, following previous enemity. Satheesh reportedly surrendered himself before police after committing the offence.

Lachanna had recently returned to Jannaram from the Middle East.

A case was registered and investigation is on.