Parents kill son addicted to marijuana, surrender before police in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Nalgonda: A father and mother, vexed over harassment by their marijuana-addicted son, allegedly strangled him to death with a rope and later surrendered before the police in Tirumalgiri of Suryapet district on Monday.

According to the police, Amanaganti Kiran (23), the son of Yadagairi and Venkatamma, both residents of Adarsha Nagar in Tirumalgiri, was addicted to marijuana and was harassing his family members for the last three years. He was earlier operating a DJ sound system business at Tirumalgiri and had a love marriage. However, unable to bear his harassment after he got high on ganja, his wife took their son and left him to live with her parents.

Kiran’s parents too moved to Hyderabad to escape from his harassment. Last week, they returned home to attend the funeral of a relative. When they were preparing to return to Hyderabad on Monday, Kiran picked up an argument with them. He did not allow them to leave the house, asking who would give him money if they left. Already upset and enraged over his behaviour, Yadagiri and Venkatamma are said to have taken a rope and strangled Kiran to death.

They then reached the police station, where they surrendered before the police, saying they had killed their own son since he would not stop the habit of smoking marijuana. Tirumalgiri Sub-Inspector Shiva Kumar said a case was registered against them.

Kiran’s body was meanwhile shifted to the Government hospital at Thungathurthy for autopsy.