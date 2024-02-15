Couple murdered by relatives over land dispute in Asifabad

Wankidi police said Dengre Dasru (52) and his wife Jaina Bai (47) died on the spot when his elder brother Pathru and his family members attacked the two with an axe

Published Date - 15 February 2024

Representational Image

Bheem Asifabad: A man and his wife were axed to death, allegedly by his brother and other relatives following a land dispute at Kannargaon village in Wankidi mandal on Thursday.

Wankidi police said Dengre Dasru (52) and his wife Jaina Bai (47) died on the spot when his elder brother Pathru and his family members attacked the two with an axe. Pathru and others then surrendered themselves before police.

Savitha, daughter of Dasru, remained a mute spectator when her parents were brutally murdered. She informed the local police about the incident. Police said the two families were at loggerheads following a dispute over boundaries of their farmlands for quite a long time.

Pathru, his wife, and family members had assaulted Dasru after picking up an argument with him over the boundaries. Based on Savitha’s complaint, a murder case was registered against Pathru and investigations were taken up.