Police seize Rs 2.25 lakh in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 06:46 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 2.25 lakh was seized from different persons during vehicle checks at an inter-state check-post in Wankidi mandal centre on Thursday.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar said that receipt-less cash of Rs 1 lakh was seized from Srinivas Rao of Maharashtra, while Rs 1.25 lakh lakh being carried without valid documents from Sanjeev of Ballarshah in his car was seized at the check post. The cash was handed over to a static surveillance team for further action.

The Sub-Inspector urged the public to furnish receipts of the cash at the time of the vehicle checks with the model code of conduct coming into force in view of ensuing Lok Sabha polls.