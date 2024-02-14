Land dispute sparks clash: Three injured in Narsingi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 08:35 AM

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Narsingi on Tuesday evening when two groups clashed over a land issue resulting in injuries to three persons.

The incident happened at Janwada in Narsingi when a group of people objected to construction activity at a land parcel citing some legal issues.

Soon a group attacked members of another group who then retaliated. In the clash at least three people suffered injuries.

On receiving information the police rushed the spot and dispersed the gathering. The police pickets were deployed to prevent further trouble. Senior officials visited the spot in the night.