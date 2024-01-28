Sangareddy: Man killed by brother in brawl over land

According to Sadasivapet Police, Kummari Prabhu (45) attacked his younger brother, Kummari Anjaneyulu (42), and his father Kummari Chandraiah (65). While Anjaneyulu died on the spot, Chandraiah was battling for life in hospital.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 January 2024, 09:54 AM

Sangareddy: A man was killed, allegedly by his brother, who attacked him and their father over a land dispute at Kambalapally village of Sadasivapet mandal on Saturday night.

According to family members, Chandraiah had retained a piece of land after giving the remaining land equally to his sons. An argument cropped up between the siblings over cultivating the same piece of land. Anjaneyulu’s wife alleged that Prabhu’s wife and son also attacked them by spraying chilli powder in her husband’s eyes while Prabhu attacked Anjaneyulu with an axe.

Sadasivapet Police have taken the accused into custody. Anjaneyulu is survived by his wife and two sons.