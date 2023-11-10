Man hacks daughter to death in Khammam

A man has allegedly hacked his married daughter to death over a land dispute at Thatipudi village of Wyra mandal

Khammam: A man has allegedly hacked his married daughter to death over a land dispute at Thatipudi village of Wyra mandal in the district on Friday.

The accused Pittala Ramulu attacked his daughter P Usha (27) and his son-in-law Krishna with an axe injuring them grievously. The woman died while being treated at a hospital and her husband’s condition was said to be critical.

It was said that Usha lives in a house, given to her as part of dowry at the time of her marriage, in the same village. She also claimed ownership of a piece of vacant land behind Ramulu’s residence stating it was given to her at the time of marriage.

The woman along with her husband went to the land to clean it. Ramulu objected to their act, a clash ensued between them and in a fit of rage he attacked them with an axe. The local police visited the spot, booked a case and launched a probe into the incident.