Couples secretly filmed at OYO Rooms; here’s how you can check for cameras

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Scary as it may sound, here are some precautions that couples can take to avoid tricky situations like these.

Hyderabad: Is OYO your go-to app whenever you book a room? Then, beware! Four people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida city recently for allegedly hiding cameras and recording intimate moments of couples staying in OYO Rooms. According to a preliminary investigation done by the police, these people would then contact the couples and blackmail them to extort money.

Vishnu Singh, Abdul Wahav, Pankaj Kumar, and Anurag Kumar Singh, belonging to different gangs in Noida, would first book OYO Rooms, place the cameras, and come back after a few days to take the footage. As per reports, OYO Rooms is not directly involved in this racket. The investigation is ongoing.

Tips to check for cameras

The next time you’re booking a hotel room, make sure you follow these tips and do not regret it later:

1. Switch off all the lights in your room and switch on the flashlight in your mobile phone to scan for any reflecting light from any corner. Take a thorough look at lamps, television, air-conditioners, and other gadgets, electronics, and decorative items in the room.

2. If you’re someone who travels a lot for work or personal reasons and is used to booking rooms frequently, it is better if you invest in hidden spy camera detectors available on shopping apps.

3. You can download apps on your phone that detect any recording devices in your room. Radarbot and Detectify are options.

4. If you feel doubtful about something in your room, either place a towel over it or immediately bring it to the attention of the staff/police.