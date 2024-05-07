TS techie found hanging in Noida

A native of Madhuranagar of Gangadhara mandal, Pruthvi was working as a software engineer in Noida and was staying in a room along with friends.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 10:20 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: A software engineer, Nagula Pruthvi (25), was found hanging in his room. Though he is suspected to have hanged himself on Saturday, the incident came to light late on Monday.

He is said to have come into contact with three people online and they encouraged him to spend money in online gaming. Pruthvi borrowed Rs 12 lakh from friends and spent the amount on online gaming. Unfortunately, he lost the amount within four days.

Upset over the incident, he stayed away from the office for 15 days. Unable to clear debts, he is suspected to have hanged himself in the room on Saturday.

Pruthvi joined a software company in Hyderabad after completing BTech a year ago. Two months ago, he was transferred to Noida.