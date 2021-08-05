Covaxin receives Good Manufacturing Practice certificate from Hungary

The approval has been received from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary, certifying the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:55 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Hungarian authorities.

The approval has been received from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary, certifying the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin.

The certificate of GMP is now listed on the EudraGMDP database, which is the database of the European Community of manufacturing authorisations and certificates of good manufacturing practice.

“With this approval, Bharat Biotech has achieved another significant milestone in innovating and manufacturing vaccines at global quality standards and moving forward in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The recognition complements our commitment of driving world-class innovation and being a frontrunner in the research and development of vaccines,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

The company further intends to submit documentation for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in several additional countries worldwide.

