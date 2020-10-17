Covid-19: 1451 new cases and nine fatalities in TS on Friday

So far, a total of 37,89,460 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,20,675 have tested positive and 1,96,636 persons have recovered.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,451 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities on Friday, taking the overall toll to 1265 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,20,675.

As on Friday, there were 22,774 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 1,983 persons have recovered by Friday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,96,636 with a recovery rate of 89.1 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 87.7 per cent.

Between Thursday and Friday, 42,497 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 1,174 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 37,89,460 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,20,675 have tested positive and 1,96,636 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included eight from Adilabad, 92 from Bhadradri, 235 from areas under GHMC, 29 from Jagtiyal, 28 from Jangaon, 22 from Bhupalpally, 11 from Gadwal, 34 from Kamareddy, 65 from Karimnagar, 71 from Khammam, seven from Asifabad, 32 from Mahabubnagar, 24 from Mahabubabad, 22 from Mancherial, 25 from Medak, 101 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 20 from Mulugu, 22 from Nagarkurnool, 84 from Nalgonda, 15 from Narayanpet, 24 from Nirmal, 32 from Nizamabad , 28 from Peddapally, 30 from Siricilla, 104 from Rangareddy, 32 from Sangareddy, 64 from Siddipet, 37 from Suryapet, 22 from Vikarabad, 24 from Wanaparthy, 28 from Warangal Rural, 55 from Warangal Urban and 24 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

