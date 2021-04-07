COVID-19: 1914 new cases, five deaths in Telangana on Tuesday

A total of 285 persons have recovered on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries in the State to 3,03,298 with a recovery rate of 95.78 percent.

Hyderabad: The trend of rapid rise of Covid-19 infections in Telangana has continued with authorities reporting 1914 new Covid-19 infections and five fatalities as on Tuesday. The number of Covid-19 tests have been ramped-up with authorities in the last 24-hours managing to conduct 74, 272 Covid-19 tests with results of another 3202 samples awaited.

As on Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 infections in Telangana rose to 11,617 out of which 6,634 positive individuals are under home and institutional isolation. With five fatalities, the cumulative number of fatalities has reached 1734.

The Covid-19 infections in the urban centres of Telangana have continued to rise with authorities reporting 393 new Covid-19 infections in areas under GHMC, 205 new infections from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 104 infections from Nirmal, 179 from Nizamabad and 169 cases from Rangareddy on Tuesday.

With 1914 new Covid-19 infection, the total number of positive cases since the pandemic has reached 3,16,649. A total of 285 persons have recovered on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries in the State to 3,03,298 with a recovery rate of 95.78 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 92.1 percent.

So far, a total of 1,05,72,621 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3, 16,649 have tested positive and 3,03,298 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 29 from Adilabad, seven from Bhadradri, 393 from areas under GHMC, 68 from Jagtiyal, 13 Jangaon, five from Bhupalpally, 12 from Gadwal, 64 from Kamareddy, 80 from Karimnagar, 48 from Khammam, 21 from Asifabad, 36 from Mahabubnagar, nine from Mahabubabad, 37 from Mancherial, 23 from Medak, 205 from Medchal Malkajgiri, six from Mulugu, 18 from Nagarkurnool, 40 from Nalgonda, eight from Narayanpet, 104 from Nirmal, 179 from Nizamabad, 23 from Peddapalli, 32 from Siricilla, 169 from Rangareddy, 76 from Sangareddy, 42 from Siddipet, 31 from Suryapet, 25 from Vikarabad, 17 from Wanaparthy, nine from Warangal Rural, 60 from Warangal Urban and 25 from Yadadri.

